Goodwill Industries: There’s more behind the store

In November of 2015, Stacy’s family was homeless, the result of losing her job, a major medical issue, and a neighbor’s apartment catching fire which spread to her apartment. Her family had lost everything except for the clothes on their backs and a few items in their car. “I was living on the streets of Seattle with my husband and my daughter. We were living in a tent, under an overpass, in the middle of winter,” Stacy shared as we discussed her life in the last 24 months.
Stacy made her way to the Tri-Cities, and was eventually connected with Goodwill Industries of the Columbia. She enrolled in our WorkFirst job training program, and began her journey to self-sufficiency. She made three goals for herself; get a full-time job, get into college and obtain stable housing for her family. Stacy is proud to say that she has accomplished all three goals and is looking forward to the future as she continues her journey.
Through Goodwill’s employment services, Stacy was able to get assistance with resumes, job searches, interview skills and a paid work experience program. Through her programming, she was also able to receive free dental services that fixed some serious issues with her teeth, helping to boost her confidence while interviewing. Currently enrolled in Columbia Basin College’s BA in Applied Management program, Stacy is excited about furthering her career once she graduates.
“I want to be a good mom and role model, and show my daughter that hard work and perseverance pays off,” Stacy stated. She emotionally continued, “Goodwill didn’t care that I had a background, they saw something inside of me.”
Stacy’s story sums up the mission of Goodwill Industries of the Columbia – “Changing Lives through the Power of Work.” We have enjoyed an almost 60-year relationship with the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas, and truly value the support we receive from these communities. Generous donations fuel our store sales, which in turn pay for the free services available to anyone that walks through the door. In 2016, our Mission Services team served more than 4,000 people and placed 646 people into jobs. Our goals in 2017 are even higher, and we look forward to the challenge of accomplishing them.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia is working on several exciting projects in 2017. Our Employment Connections Center (ECC), located at 3521 W. Court Street in Pasco, is excited about the potential of turning the large empty space next door into a training center. If accomplished, the training center would provide job skills training in the areas of medical billing, clerical, cashier, forklift and CDL, to name a few. It will also provide classes on basic computer skills, pathways to citizenship and obtaining a GED. The training center will provide space for valuable partnerships including DSHS, OIC, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Vietnam Veterans of America and Department of Labor and Industries, and many others. Housing multiple services in one location will provide powerful options to community members in need of services in a one-stop environment.
Another exciting project is the expansion of our Mobile ECC, which provides our programs to smaller communities. By partnering with local libraries, we offer many of the same free employment supports as in the Tri-Cities, including walk-in job search assistance, resume creation, interview preparation and access to community resources and information. The Mobile ECC also provides access to a computer lab, computer tutorials, skills assessments and internet job search devices.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia looks forward to 2017 and the exciting opportunities the new year brings. We are thankful for the generous and supportive communities in which we operate. Our mission is as strong as ever, and we are excited about being a part of more success stories like Stacy’s. Her feelings about Goodwill Industries of the Columbia are strong when she says, “I owe everything to Goodwill.”
