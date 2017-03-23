City of Pasco: Focusing on quality of life, economic development

Policy goals established and refreshed biennially by the Pasco City Council have guided the direction of the city through a phenomenal expansion over the past three decades. These goals guide foundational decisions on budget and policy, as well as the efforts of city staff. In 2016, the council adopted goals addressing Quality of Life, Financial Sustainability, Community Safety, a Multi-modal Transportation Network, Economic Vitality and Community Identity. These broad goals are achieved through a series of supporting projects and initiatives. Below is a sampling of the projects and activities which are building toward achievement of the city’s goals.
Progress was made on several quality of life issues in 2016 which will continue into 2017.
• The cities of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland, as partners in the Tri-Cities Animal Control Authority, reached agreement last year that will lead to the design and construction of a new animal shelter for the Tri-Cities. A feasibility study will be completed in 2017 with design and construction to follow.
• The city is partnering with the Downtown Pasco Development Authority, local businesses and property owners to reform downtown Pasco into a true “town center,” with facilities to accommodate special events and festivals, thus bolstering the economic vitality of the downtown area. As a first concrete step, Peanuts Park and the farmers market in downtown Pasco will begin a major transformation, beginning with a master plan to be completed in 2017 and construction of improvements in 2018.
• The city council recently named a committee of its members to work with the Pasco Public Facilities District Board and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members to fine tune a proposal for a possible $26 million aquatic/recreation facility. The project, if approved by the city council for submission to voters, could include both indoor and outdoor pools, slides and other aquatic features, as well as a community use gymnasium, and space for recreation programming and community education.
Economic development continues to be a priority. The anticipated opening of the new AutoZone parts distribution center this spring will add more than 200 family-wage jobs to the community and is an excellent addition to the already booming King City industrial area. Meanwhile, planning efforts for the Broadmoor Boulevard/Road 100 area continues. Covering approximately 2,000 acres, the area is in the early stages of planning for development as a top-quality local and regional destination for shopping and entertainment. The recent Department of Natural Resources auction opened some 230 acres of Road 68 oriented property for residential development and 55 acres for commercial lease.
Community safety is the city’s most critical role. Accordingly, considerable investment and effort is focused on these services. Two major efforts of special note are:
• Completion of the city’s new Police Community Services Building will accommodate natural growth in the Police Department for the next 20-30 years. The City Hall space vacated by the department presents the opportunity to remodel some much-needed space in the city’s main facility to better accommodate citizens needing to conduct business with the city and the employees who serve them.
• Plans are underway to activate the fire station at Road 48 and Octave to provide ambulance rescue unit services to the Riverview area. The addition of the unit will significantly reduce response times for emergency medical calls from the area, as well as other areas of the city.
Including an election cycle that will include all city council seats, the year ahead will see great progress made on the city council’s goals for the community, most particularly the city’s primary goal of providing high-value service to its residents and businesses.
Comments