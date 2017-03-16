City of Kennewick: Building momentum, sustaining growth

We are very fortunate to have had another incredible year of growth and opportunity. We have been in the headlines for new jobs, retail sales and growth in the housing market. So what are the keys to our success? Simply put, council vision and policies, strategic planning, community engagement, partnerships and investments we made yesterday are paying off today. With that formula for success, we are able to build momentum and sustain growth. Some significant goals for 2017 include:
Bob Olson Parkway
A huge celebration is coming as we will be completing the final phase of the Bob Olson Parkway by early summer. This has been a top priority for council and is a tremendous transportation accomplishment for not only Kennewick but the entire region — improving access and connectivity between Highway 240 and 395 that will also significantly spur new economic development activity.
20 Year Comprehensive Plan
Kennewick’s population is expected to grow by 33,754 new residents by 2037. Kennewick's Comprehensive Plan serves as a blueprint for the future. It helps guide decisions on land use, transportation, housing, economic development, sustainability and the environment. The city has been receiving public input and will be adopting a 10-year update to the plan.
Criminal Justice Sales Tax
We will continue with implementation by hiring four new officers in 2017, for a total of 15 new police officers funded with criminal justice sales tax. We will also be starting a police cadet training program for candidates between the ages of 18 and 21 to prepare for eligibility to become entry-level officers.
Future Fire Station #6
In 2016 city council unanimously approved the purchase of land in Southridge for Fire Station #6. We continue to collect data regarding response times for fire and emergency medical services that will assist in developing a strategy to achieve the goals and priorities regarding level of service. During the biennium we will be providing council with options and recommendations on sustainable funding for construction and staffing.
Reconnecting to the Waterfront
Efforts to develop a brighter, bolder and stronger “sense of place” includes our partnership with the Port of Kennewick on Phase I of the Columbia Gardens Wine Village. 2017 will see the streetscape and the wine effluent pre-treatment system completed. And building on that momentum, we will begin the implementation of Phase II in partnership with the Port of Kennewick and Columbia Basin College Culinary Arts using Rural County Capital Funds and developing infrastructure.
Vista Field
A master plan to develop Vista Field into a regional hub will be proposed by the Port of Kennewick. The community’s voice will continue to be heard through this process and the city will continue to be a partner with the port.
Strategic Planning
The city will continue to work with property owners and developers in preparation for realignment of the Urban Growth Area, south of Interstate 82. Our priority is to facilitate the opportunity for providing family wage jobs, specifically focused on warehousing and distribution centers. We will also continue efforts to seek legislation for a Local Revitalization Financing (LRF) funding tool which will provide an opportunity to replicate the success of the LRF in our Southridge area.
Opportunity can also bring challenges. Some of the top challenges we face include identifying funding for critical transportation infrastructure and capital priorities. Another challenge facing all municipalities is the state’s budget challenges, and we will be closely monitoring proposed legislation that would impact us negatively. Despite challenges, we have every reason to be optimistic for another successful year — the keys to our success remain the same and our opportunities have never been greater!
