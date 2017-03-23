Benton County Commission: Innovation shaping 2017

Benton County elected officials and employees have worked diligently for the past year to bring the county’s services and infrastructure into the 21st century. From updated transportation and election systems, to the implementation of social media, Benton County has upped its game in the technological realm.
We hope to continue this momentum into 2017 as we work to rebrand, launch a new, redesigned website and provide our constituents with fast and easy access to all of the important information they need.
Technology and Communications
Benton County has made enormous strides in our technology and communications — we now have Facebook and Twitter accounts, where current information is posted to engage the public on important topics of discussion.
Facebook: @BentonCountyWA
Twitter: @BentonCo_WA
Along with updates to our online presence, many employees now have access to mobile workstations in the form of laptops, tablets and smartphones that allow constant connectivity and immediate response.
The county is also working to begin development of a new brand, logo and standardized formatting to be implemented county-wide — from web graphics to press releases to business cards. We think a standardized brand is important not only to create consistency internally, but also to ensure that the public receives a clear understanding of who we are, what we do and what our mission is.
Parks and Fairgrounds
A new summit trail on Candy Mountain trail is expected to be open for use this spring.
Two Rivers Park and Vista Park both received significant improvements as well, with modern play structures that are safer, space saving and easier to maintain.
The Benton County Fairgrounds is the host of various events throughout the year and has also been home to many recent improvements. A new RV camping area was completed in 2016, providing much-needed capacity for campers to stay on the grounds during large events like the fair and Creation Festival; and restoration on the 24,000 square-foot expo hall is underway, with projected completion this June.
Public Safety Sales Tax
The Public Safety Sales Tax has been a major topic of discussion within the community, especially the Benton County Gang and Crime Prevention Initiative, which was officially launched in April 2016. This initiative is part of the overall public safety tax approved by the taxpayers to improve public safety and reduce gang and crime within the county.
The Gang and Crime Prevention Initiative has allowed local non-profits to contract with Benton County to provide prevention services to the community, and we have seen great success from these programs. A new request for proposals was opened in September 2016, putting the total number of contracted programs at seven – each with a different purpose and angle on gang and crime prevention.
Departments within Benton County benefit from this tax, including the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Clerk’s Office, Office of Public Defense, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Superior and District Court. The cities within Benton County receive 40 percent of the revenues from this tax, to be used for public safety within their individual municipalities.
For more information about the Gang and Crime Prevention Initiative as well as detailed financial reports on departmental spending associated with the tax, visit our website at www.co.benton.wa.us and click on the “Public Safety Sales Tax” tab.
Thank you to all of our elected officials, administration and staff at Benton County as well as our partners and our community for the continued support.
Comments