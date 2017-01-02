State Politics

January 2, 2017 11:49 AM

Larry Haler cancels legislative preview today due to dangerous conditions

A meeting this afternoon with Washington Rep. Larry Haler to discuss the 2017 legislative session has been canceled because of the snowy weather.

Haler, R-Richland, had planned the public coffee event from 4 to 6 p.m. at his Jadwin Avenue office.

However, Haler announced this morning that he has canceled the event “due to dangerous road conditions and parking lot conditions.”

Haler told the Herald that he will try to reschedule the meeting at a later date. He has said the public’s input helps guide his decision-making process.

The Legislature meets Jan. 9, with the session set to end April 23.

