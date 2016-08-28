Neighbor churches, split on race lines, work to heal divide

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-The Rev. James W. Goolsby, Jr., senior pastor of the First Baptist Church, left, and the Rev. Scott Dickison, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Christ, right, pose for a photo at Dickison's church in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white. Two years ago, Dickison and Goolsby met to try to find a way the congregations, neighbors for so long, could become friends. They’d try to bridge the stubborn divide of race.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-This Sunday, July 10, 2016 photo shows the First Baptist Church, left, the First Baptist Church of Christ, center, and Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Macon, Ga. About 170 years ago, the two Baptist churches were one congregation, albeit a church of masters and slaves. Then the fight over abolition and slavery started tearing badly at religious groups and moving the country toward Civil War. The Macon church, like many others at the time, decided it was time to separate by race.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-A parishioner at First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, leaves after a worship service in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-This Monday, July 11, 2016 photo shows the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga. In the 1840s, whites maintained oversight of the church as required by Georgia law at the time for fear of slave rebellions. But after the Civil War ended in 1865, the white church fully severed ties.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-Parishioners clap during a worship service at the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-The Rev. Scott Dickison teaches from a book of sermons by Martin Luther King Jr. during a Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016 - days after the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, and the fatal ambush on Dallas police. "It’s weeks like these when we need more than ever to be with God’s people," Dickison told the roomful of congregants.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-Members of the community join hands during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil in front of the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop: the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina; the much-publicized deaths of blacks at the hands of law enforcement; the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the sniper killing of white Dallas police officers.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-Marty Price, 11, attends a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil on the steps of the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop: the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina; the much-publicized deaths of blacks at the hands of law enforcement; the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the sniper killing of white Dallas police officers.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Sunday, May 24, 2015 photo provided by Sheryle Burger, members of Macon, Ga.'s two First Baptist Church congregations sing together in a choir during a Pentecost Sunday service held in the Rev. James Goolsby's church. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white. Two years ago, Goolsby and the Rev. Scott Dickison met to try to find a way the congregations, neighbors for so long, could become friends. They'd try to bridge the stubborn divide of race.
Sheryle Burger via AP
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-The Rev. James W. Goolsby, Jr., pastor of the First Baptist Church, left, and the Rev. Scott Dickison, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Christ, walk together in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. In September 2016, they plan to lead joint discussions with their churches' members on racism in the history of the U.S., and also in the history of their congregations.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-The Rev. James W. Goolsby, Jr. poses for a portrait at the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The 59-year-old Atlanta native and graduate of Morehouse College and Mercer’s McAfee School of Theology, has been the pastor here for more than 12 years. He said he and a previous pastor at the white church tried to build ties between the congregations but the effort didn’t go very far. This time is different, he said, in part because of his relationship with the new pastor, Scott Dickison.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, July 11, 2016 photo, the Rev. Scott Dickison poses for a portrait at the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white congregation, in Macon, Ga. The 33-year-old North Carolina native and Harvard Divinity School graduate became the pastor about four years ago.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-Parishioner Bea Warbington-Ross sings during a worship service at First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. The retired human resources specialist says, "There’s no reason for Sunday to be the most segregated day."
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-The Rev. Scott Dickison teaches from a book of sermons by Martin Luther King Jr. during a Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. This class was held days after the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, and the fatal ambush on Dallas police. "It’s weeks like these when we need more than ever to be with God’s people," Dickison told the roomful of congregants.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-Paul Bronson prays during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil at First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-This Sunday, July 10, 2016 photo shows the exterior of the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white church, in Macon, Ga. In the early 19th century, before the Civil War, whites and blacks often worshipped together, sharing faith but not pews; blacks were restricted to galleries or the back of the sanctuary. Eventually, black populations started growing faster in many communities. Whites, made uneasy by the imbalance, responded by splitting up the congregations. This was apparently the case for First Baptist in Macon.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-This Monday, July 11, 2016 photo shows the exterior of First Baptist Church, now a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga. In 1845, church leaders bought this property a block away from the original building, as "a place and habitation for the religious service and moral cultivation and improvement of the colored portion" of the congregation, according to the deed. A building was quickly erected and the black church opened.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 29, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-Paul Bronson, left, joins hands with District Attorney David Cooke during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil at First Baptist Church, with a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. Pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
The Rev. James W. Goolsby, Jr., senior pastor of the First Baptist Church, left, and the Rev. Scott Dickison, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Christ, right, pose for a photo at Dickison's church in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white. Two years ago, Dickison and Goolsby met to try to find a way the congregations, neighbors for so long, could become friends. They’d try to bridge the stubborn divide of race.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
This Sunday, July 10, 2016 photo shows the First Baptist Church, left, the First Baptist Church of Christ, center, and Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Macon, Ga. About 170 years ago, the two Baptist churches were one congregation, albeit a church of masters and slaves. Then the fight over abolition and slavery started tearing badly at religious groups and moving the country toward Civil War. The Macon church, like many others at the time, decided it was time to separate by race.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
A parishioner at First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, leaves after a worship service in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
This Monday, July 11, 2016 photo shows the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga. In the 1840s, whites maintained oversight of the church as required by Georgia law at the time for fear of slave rebellions. But after the Civil War ended in 1865, the white church fully severed ties.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Parishioners clap during a worship service at the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
The Rev. Scott Dickison teaches from a book of sermons by Martin Luther King Jr. during a Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016 - days after the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, and the fatal ambush on Dallas police. "It’s weeks like these when we need more than ever to be with God’s people," Dickison told the roomful of congregants.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Members of the community join hands during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil in front of the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop: the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina; the much-publicized deaths of blacks at the hands of law enforcement; the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the sniper killing of white Dallas police officers.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Marty Price, 11, attends a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil on the steps of the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop: the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina; the much-publicized deaths of blacks at the hands of law enforcement; the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the sniper killing of white Dallas police officers.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
In this Sunday, May 24, 2015 photo provided by Sheryle Burger, members of Macon, Ga.'s two First Baptist Church congregations sing together in a choir during a Pentecost Sunday service held in the Rev. James Goolsby's church. There are two First Baptist Churches in Macon _ one black and one white. Two years ago, Goolsby and the Rev. Scott Dickison met to try to find a way the congregations, neighbors for so long, could become friends. They'd try to bridge the stubborn divide of race.
Sheryle Burger via AP
The Rev. James W. Goolsby, Jr., pastor of the First Baptist Church, left, and the Rev. Scott Dickison, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Christ, walk together in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. In September 2016, they plan to lead joint discussions with their churches' members on racism in the history of the U.S., and also in the history of their congregations.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
The Rev. James W. Goolsby, Jr. poses for a portrait at the First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The 59-year-old Atlanta native and graduate of Morehouse College and Mercer’s McAfee School of Theology, has been the pastor here for more than 12 years. He said he and a previous pastor at the white church tried to build ties between the congregations but the effort didn’t go very far. This time is different, he said, in part because of his relationship with the new pastor, Scott Dickison.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
In this Monday, July 11, 2016 photo, the Rev. Scott Dickison poses for a portrait at the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white congregation, in Macon, Ga. The 33-year-old North Carolina native and Harvard Divinity School graduate became the pastor about four years ago.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Parishioner Bea Warbington-Ross sings during a worship service at First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. The retired human resources specialist says, "There’s no reason for Sunday to be the most segregated day."
Branden Camp
AP Photo
The Rev. Scott Dickison teaches from a book of sermons by Martin Luther King Jr. during a Sunday School class at the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Sunday, July 10, 2016. This class was held days after the fatal police shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota, and the fatal ambush on Dallas police. "It’s weeks like these when we need more than ever to be with God’s people," Dickison told the roomful of congregants.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Paul Bronson prays during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil at First Baptist Church, a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. The pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
This Sunday, July 10, 2016 photo shows the exterior of the First Baptist Church of Christ, a predominantly white church, in Macon, Ga. In the early 19th century, before the Civil War, whites and blacks often worshipped together, sharing faith but not pews; blacks were restricted to galleries or the back of the sanctuary. Eventually, black populations started growing faster in many communities. Whites, made uneasy by the imbalance, responded by splitting up the congregations. This was apparently the case for First Baptist in Macon.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
This Monday, July 11, 2016 photo shows the exterior of First Baptist Church, now a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga. In 1845, church leaders bought this property a block away from the original building, as "a place and habitation for the religious service and moral cultivation and improvement of the colored portion" of the congregation, according to the deed. A building was quickly erected and the black church opened.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Paul Bronson, left, joins hands with District Attorney David Cooke during a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil at First Baptist Church, with a predominantly African-American congregation, in Macon, Ga., on Monday, July 11, 2016. Pastors of both First Baptist Churches in Macon are trying to bridge the stubborn divide of race against a painful and tumultuous backdrop.
Branden Camp
AP Photo
Comments