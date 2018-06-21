House passes 'equal pay' bill panned by female lawmakers

The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed a revised version of its "equal pay" bill that was criticized by many female lawmakers.
The House passed the bill 66-9 Thursday. It now moves to the Senate, which passed the original version.
The bill is designed to strengthen protections against wage disparities based on gender, race or color. Workers' advocates and several women in the House say the new version would actually weaken them.
Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, a Democratic co-sponsor of the original bill, says the revisions are deeply disturbing.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says the bill was changed after input from the business community.
The lead sponsor, Democratic Rep. Susan Donovan, says portions of the bill concern her, but she believes it's a good compromise.
Comments