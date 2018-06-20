Trump signs order stopping family separations at the border

Bowing to pressure from anxious allies, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.
Understanding your rights under HIPAA

Whether health information is stored on paper or electronically, patients have the right to keep it private, the right to get a copy of their records, to request to make a change to those records, and to know how that information is used and shared.

Massive earthquake hits Osaka, Japan

Takatsuki, in the north side of Osaka Prefecture, suffered damage to buildings and infrastructure following a strong earthquake on June 18, 2018 that struck western Japan. The Japan Meteorology Agency measured the magnitude at 5.9.