The Latest: Senate votes to override 2 Cooper vetoes

The Latest on the North Carolina legislature considering override vetoes of two election-related bills by Gov. Roy Cooper (all times local):
8:40 p.m.
Republican overrides of two vetoes of election-related bills by North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are partially complete.
The state Senate voted late Tuesday to enact the two laws despite Cooper's objections. Each vote of 31-14 was well above the required threshold. Now the bills head to the House, where a leader there says override votes will occur Wednesday or Thursday.
One measure changes many judicial election districts in Wake and Mecklenburg counties. The other requires criminal background checks of many state and county election officials and would prevent new political parties from nominating for the fall any losing candidate in primaries for the same office.
Cooper says he vetoed the bills because Republicans are meddling in elections and trying to "rig the courts" to favor them. GOP lawmakers say some current judicial districts are unconstitutional and need to be altered, and that background checks will boost election security.
__
3:55 p.m.
Republican legislators are moving to try to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes, this time on legislation limiting candidates for new parties and redrawing judicial districts in North Carolina's two largest counties.
The state Senate scheduled votes late Tuesday on whether to enact the laws over Cooper's objections announced late last week. If Senate Republicans are successful on override votes, House Republicans would vote either Wednesday or Thursday.
One measure changes many judicial election districts in Wake and Mecklenburg counties. The other in part prevents the new Green and Constitution parties from nominating for the fall any losing candidate in primaries for the same office.
The Constitution Party nominated 10 legislative and county candidates over the weekend. It appears three couldn't run if the "sore loser" provision is upheld.
Comments