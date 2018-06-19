Dems tussle on charter schools in Tennessee governor debate

The two leading Democrats in Tennessee's open governor's race have tussled over charter schools and one candidate's use of federal flood money to build a downtown Nashville amphitheater.
In Tuesday's debate, state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh questioned ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean's history of charter school support.
Dean said he supports them in urban, not rural, areas. He said Fitzhugh once voted for charter schools, and Dean's campaign said it was in a 2009 expansion bill. Fitzhugh told reporters he wanted to let regular public schools become charter schools without changing their administrations.
Dean discussed Nashville's spending under his watch of $7.4 million in federal flood funding on a downtown amphitheater after 2010 flooding, saying it was totally appropriate, approved at multiple levels and widely publicized.
Fitzhugh said Dean has given four different explanations.
