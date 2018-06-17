Burlington police chief crashes bicycle, sent to hospital

A bike crash in New York has hospitalized Burlington's police chief.
Police Chief Brandon del Pozo crashed Saturday while riding his bicycle in Keene, New York. WCAX-TV reports he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center after the crash, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.
Officials say del Pozo suffered a head injury and broken bones, but is expected to make a full recovery.
The department says Deputy Police Chief Jan Wright is serving as acting chief while del Pozo recovers.
