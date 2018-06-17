DC's public schools go from success story to cautionary tale

Winston Clarke, the father of a Duke Ellington High School junior, speaks during a May 23, 2018, news conference in front of the school in Washington. Parents at the prestigious performing arts public school are in a fight with the office of the school superintendent, which charges that dozens of Ellington families have faked District of Columbia residency in order to attend the school without paying tuition. The Ellington controversy is just the latest in a string of rapid-fire scandals that has damaged the reputation of the Washington public school system. Ashraf Khalil AP Photo