Victims of California serial killer may be able to seek cash

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo Joseph James DeAngelo, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer responsible for at least a dozen murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s, is arraigned, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. Victims of DeAngelo, may get a renewed chance to seek up to $70,000 in compensation for their emotional trauma or financial losses under pending legislation. A budget bill being considered this week would extend the time for victims to file for benefits. Lawmakers have until Friday, June 15, 2018, to approve a budget. Rich Pedroncelli,File AP Photo