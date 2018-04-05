Suspect shot by a Mesa police officer dies at a hospital

Authorities say a suspect shot by a Mesa police officer outside a gas station has died of his injuries at a hospital.
They say 30-year-old Kelvin Baldwin was being investigated for an alleged order of protection violation at the time of Wednesday's shooting.
The U.S. Marshals Office reportedly was tailing Baldwin and authorities say he had a parole violation, a warrant out for his arrest and violent criminal history.
Police say Baldwin allegedly contacted his estranged wife Tuesday and made threatening statements.
Baldwin was approached by undercover police officers about 2 p.m. Wednesday and allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots at officers.
Police say one officer returned fire and wounded Baldwin.
He was hospitalized in serious condition. Police announced Thursday that Baldwin had died.
