Dems, GOP using immigration in House races, but differently

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., presides over a markup of a bill to expand sanctions against Iran with respect to its ballistic missile program, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Both Democrats and Republicans think the stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress over immigration can help them in November’s congressional elections, and each could be right. The retirement of Royce makes the seat a prime target for Democrats trying to pick up 23 seats in November’s elections, enough to grab House control. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo