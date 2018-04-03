Providence giving meters have collected $900 for homeless

Providence has collected more than $900 since it installed orange "giving meters" for people who want to donate to homeless causes without giving handouts to panhandlers.
A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says the 10 donation stations have brought in $904.63, which includes credit card contributions made at the meters and online at PVDGives.com.
WPRI-TV reports the meters cost the city $1,000 each to install.
Elorza made a $100 donation when the first meter was unveiled last year.
Proceeds will be donated to organizations that help "individuals experiencing homelessness."
The mayor's spokesman says a city commission will meet soon to discuss potential recipients for donations.
