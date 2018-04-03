National Politics

Providence giving meters have collected $900 for homeless

The Associated Press

April 03, 2018 07:57 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Providence has collected more than $900 since it installed orange "giving meters" for people who want to donate to homeless causes without giving handouts to panhandlers.

A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza says the 10 donation stations have brought in $904.63, which includes credit card contributions made at the meters and online at PVDGives.com.

WPRI-TV reports the meters cost the city $1,000 each to install.

Elorza made a $100 donation when the first meter was unveiled last year.

Proceeds will be donated to organizations that help "individuals experiencing homelessness."

The mayor's spokesman says a city commission will meet soon to discuss potential recipients for donations.

