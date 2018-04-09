Excerpts from recent Wisconsin editorials

Wisconsin State Journal, April 8
Rebecca Dallet's win reassuring for Wisconsin's high court
Gov. Scott Walker tweeted a warning to fellow Republicans on Election Night last week:
"Tonight's results show we are at risk of a (hashtag) #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization."
The governor needn't worry about the far left. They lost miserably — more than six weeks ago — when overtly partisan and progressive candidate Tim Burns, a Madison attorney, got creamed in the three-way primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court on Feb. 20.
Instead, the big winner in Tuesday's statewide election for high court was the most experienced and independent candidate for the judiciary: Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet. The former prosecutor with 10 years on the bench collected 56 percent of the vote to Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock's 44 percent.
Screnock had only been a judge for a few years, and he showed more signs of activism, having been arrested twice for trying to block women from accessing an abortion clinic decades ago.
Yet Screnock gave every indication he was an honorable judge during his meeting with the State Journal editorial board, as did Dallet. The two professed their independence from partisan politics and swore to apply the law as written — not to dole out favors to their special interest supporters.
In sharp contrast, Burns had attempted to radically change how high-court elections are conducted. Running for what's supposed to be a nonpartisan and neutral position on the state's highest court, Burns had touted himself as "an unshakable champion of liberal, Democratic and progressive values."
Voters wisely and soundly rejected his disturbing campaign, which was a direct threat to what independence is left on the high court. Judicial elections, which force candidates for the high court to raise lots of money and woo support from special interests, are undermining the court's credibility.
Yet Dallet and Screnock tried to uphold some dignity during their races, despite Wisconsin's badly flawed system. For that, civic-minded citizens who respect the importance of an independent judiciary should thank them.
After Burns was trounced in the primary, Dallet was viewed as the liberal candidate because of ties to Democratic interests. But Dallet had endorsed the re-election of conservative Chief Justice Pat Roggensack in the past. And unlike Burns, Dallet declined to take a position on the GOP-backed Voter ID bill. The ACLU also faulted Dallet for being rated "one of the harshest sentencers for select felony offenses."
So while Gov. Walker, along with many conservative and liberal activists, want to scour the high court race for its partisan implications, voters should instead credit Dallet and Screnock for trying to uphold their principles as independent jurists.
___
Kenosha News, April 4
Another wake-up call for the GOP
With the results in Tuesday's election for a 10-year seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, voters sent another strong message to conservatives that reverberated nationwide. National cable news networks announced the outcome during their nightly shows and the result scrolled at the bottom of television screens.
Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Rebecca Dallet easily bested challenger Michael Screnock, who was backed by Gov. Scott Walker and many other conservatives. Dallet, backed my many liberal politicians, most notably former Vice President Joe Biden, received about 56 percent of the vote to Screnock's 46 percent.
Supreme Court openings are billed as non-partisan but, in politics these days, there's literally no such thing. Millions were spent on this unusually testy campaign for a seat on what is supposed to be an impartial court.
The crushing defeat for Walker's preferred candidate got the governor's attention. "Tonight's results show we are at risk of a (hashtag) #Blue-wave in Wi," Walker tweeted. We suspect it drew the attention of Republicans beyond Wisconsin's borders.
The race drew national scrutiny, with the likes of Biden and former Attorney General Eric Holder backing Dallet, and the National Rifle Association supporting Screnock.
It was less than a month ago House Speaker Paul Ryan was telling Republicans to essentially get their act together or face the consequences. His warning shot came after Democrat Conor Lamb defeated Republican Rick Saccone for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District. Saccone had the support of President Trump, but that wasn't enough to hold onto the heavily Republican district. The loss came a couple months after Trump-backed Alabama judge Roy Moore lost a race for the Senate seat previously held by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Tuesday's statewide turnout was 22 percent, the highest turnout for a spring election since 2011, according to a report from The Associated Press. That year, amid protests against Walker's collective bargaining restrictions, 34 percent of the state's registered voters cast ballots, the AP reported.
Republicans are clearly feeling the pressure, from the statehouse in Madison to the U.S. Capitol. The guess here is Trump's bombastic tweets aren't helping them win with more moderate Republicans, and based on the outcomes of recent elections, including the supreme court race in Wisconsin in Tuesday, it's showing up at the worst possible place for the GOP, the ballot box. Republicans would be wise to heed the words of Walker and Ryan.
___
The Janesville Gazette, April 7
Walker is right to fear the 'blue wave'
Gov. Scott Walker is trying to mobilize his supporters by warning them of a "blue wave" threatening to strike Wisconsin this November, but it's starting to look more like a tsunami.
Almost no Republican candidate is safe, not even House Speaker Paul Ryan, who routinely wins re-election by double-digit margins. As Rebecca Dallet's victory in the Supreme Court race Tuesday made clear, this blue wave isn't some hypothetical scenario. It's here now and could get bigger heading into the fall, especially if President Donald Trump continues to push trade policies detrimental to Wisconsin's economy.
This wave is about Trump. He — not Walker — has energized Democrats like they haven't been in years. Whether you love or hate him, Trump is making life difficult for the Wisconsin Republican Party, and the sooner GOP strategists realize this, the sooner they can mount an effective response.
The nature of Dallet's 12-point landslide victory should be especially concerning for Republicans. Dallet outperformed in many Republican strongholds, winning 24 counties that went for Trump in 2016, and she clobbered her opponent in Democratic strongholds — winning by a 66-34 margin in Milwaukee County and 81-19 margin in Dane County.
Her relatively solid performance in the 1st Congressional District — losing by 5 points, according to Decision Desk HQ — means Ryan supporters should take nothing for granted. And if Ryan were to decide not to run for re-election as some have speculated, his seat would seem suddenly very much within Democratic reach.
Walker sounded the alarms after Dallet's victory, but Democrats had begun seizing the electoral momentum months earlier, starting with special elections in Virginia. Many Republicans dismissed those results and later shrugged off Democrat Doug Jones' Senate victory in deep red Alabama, arguing the race was exceptional because Jones' opponent, Roy Moore, was mired in sexual assault allegations.
But just as Republicans were slow to see this blue wave forming, they've been slow to appreciate Trump's outsized role in fueling it.
It's easy to understand why Republicans don't want to blame their party's leader. Confronting the problem would instantly subject Republican candidates to recriminations from Trump's political base, possibly undercutting their political careers.
It's no coincidence some of Trump's most outspoken Republican critics, such as Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, are those not running for re-election.
To his credit, Walker hasn't embraced all of Trump's ideas and doesn't parrot Trump's flamethrowing rhetoric. Walker opposes Trump's proposed aluminum and steel tariffs, for example. But Walker isn't building his campaign on separating himself from Trump.
Rather, Walker is banking on his accomplishments to carry him on Election Day, and we agree there are many, including his yearslong dedication to holding down property taxes.
But what is Walker's list of accomplishments against a towering blue wave?
This midterm election could look a lot like the 2010 tea-party revolt, except this time in the Democrats' favor. Indeed, Republicans owe much of their success over the past eight years to those 2010 elections. Walker isn't overreacting when he says his "bold reforms" are at risk.
Republican strategists are at a pivotal moment. They can either deal with the Trump elephant inside GOP headquarters, or they can maintain their present course, which is essentially to put a tarp over Republican candidates and hope they don't get wet.
