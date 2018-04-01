Nearly 30,000 expected at annual White House Easter Egg Roll

FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, blows a whistle to begin an Easter Egg Roll race on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington during the annual White House Eastern Egg Roll. The White House is opening the gates for its biggest social event of the year, the annual Easter Egg Roll. Trump and his wife, Melania, are hosting festivities Monday, April 2, 2018, on the South Lawn for a crowd of nearly 30,000 adults and children. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo