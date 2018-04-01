National Politics

New police chief chosen for University of Mississippi campus

The Associated Press

April 01, 2018

OXFORD, Miss.

The University of Mississippi has hired a new campus police chief.

Ray Hawkins is an Ole Miss graduate and started working as an officer for University Police Department on the Oxford campus in 1996. He has been assistant chief since 2007.

The Oxford Eagle reports that he was promoted to chief on Thursday. He was chosen from a list of four candidates.

The position opened in January when Tim Potts announced he was returning to his home state of Indiana to become police chief at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

