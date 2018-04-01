Trump administration backs PLO in victims' high court appeal

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Trump administration is siding with the Palestine Liberation Organization in urging the Supreme Court to reject an appeal from American victims of terrorist attacks in Israel in the early 2000s. The victims are asking the high court to reinstate a $654 million verdict against the PLO and Palestinian Authority over attacks in 2002 and 2004 that killed 33 people and wounded hundreds more. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo