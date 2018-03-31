National Politics

Texas woman sentenced 5 years for voting while on probation

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 10:32 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas

A Texas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for voting in the 2016 presidential election when she was ineligible because she was on probation.

An attorney for 43-year-old Crystal Mason says she will appeal the punishment handed down this past week in Fort Worth. Mason is a former tax preparer who was previously convicted in 2012 on charges related to inflating refunds for clients.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Mason testified she didn't know people convicted of felonies couldn't vote until they complete their sentence. Shew was prosecuted in the same county where a Mexican national last year was sentenced to eight years in prison over illegal voting.

Voter fraud convictions are rare, but Texas Republicans leaders have zealously pursued a crackdown on illegal voting in recent years.

