Lawyer on familiar ground in Sacramento police shooting

FILE - In this Monday March 26, 2018, file photo, attorney Benjamin Crump, right, stands alongside Sequita Thompson as she breaks into tears while talking about the fatal police shooting of her grandson Stephon Clark during a news conference, in Sacramento, Calif. Over the years, Crump has represented the relatives of other unarmed black men fatally shot by police in other parts of the country. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo