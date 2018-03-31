Health for Medicaid to launch in North Dakota

A Pennsylvania-based company run by a North Dakota native is helping bring a free healthy living app to Medicaid recipients in the state.
The state is the first in the nation to launch the mobile phone app aimed at helping users manage their health, The Bismarck Tribune reported.
New Ocean Health Solutions is providing the North Dakota Department of Human Services with The Voyage, which offers personalized self-management plans for general wellness and for those with chronic conditions.
"When we're sick, we want to know what's going on .... It tells you this is what abdominal pain means and this is what you might want to do about it," said New Ocean Health Solutions CEO Hal Rosenbluth.
Rosenbluth said his company's goal is to "to digitize health and well-being for everyone."
"We want to help Americans take health care into their own hands to help reduce the financial burden and improve their lives."
Christopher Jones is the executive director of the Department of Human Services. He said the app could "make a meaningful impact at no risk" and could save the state money by keeping users healthier, reducing the need for medical services.
"New Ocean's generous offer to make robust wellness tools available without charge to Medicaid beneficiaries is both generous and helpful," said Michael Leavitt, former secretary of Health and Human Services.
Rosenbluth said dates for the app's launch are being finalized.
