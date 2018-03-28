National Politics

Authorities: Officer wounds man after physical confrontation

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 05:10 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Authorities say a police officer has shot and critically wounded a man in northern Indiana following a physical confrontation that also injured the officer.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says officers responded Tuesday evening to a report that the man wouldn't leave a home in South Bend. Witnesses reported that a South Bend officer was the first on the scene and discharged his firearm.

Authorities say the wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Names of those involved and details about the officer's injuries weren't immediately released. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

