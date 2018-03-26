National Politics

Police: 2 veteran cops shot at armed woman in fatal standoff

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 06:10 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Police in Ohio's capital city say an armed woman killed during a SWAT standoff was shot when two longtime Columbus officers returned fire.

Columbus police say 25-year-old Kaitlin Marie Demeo was shot when she fired at officers from the window of a home on Saturday morning, several hours after the standoff began. It is the city's fourth police-involved shooting this year.

Police say a report of gunfire prompted the initial response to the home where Demeo barricaded herself, armed with a rifle. Police say negotiators tried unsuccessfully to persuade her to surrender.

On Monday, police identified the SWAT officers involved as a 29-year veteran of the department and a 22-year veteran officer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An official from the local police union didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Connell coaches bring WWE wrestling to life for charity

View More Video