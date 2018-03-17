National Politics

More anti-DWI police patrols for St. Patrick's Day weekend

The Associated Press

March 17, 2018 06:03 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

State police and local law enforcement agencies are conducting special anti-drunken driving patrols this weekend as New Yorkers celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York state troopers and local police started the patrols Friday and will continue through Saturday's holiday and into Sunday. The Democrat says last year's weekend enforcement effort around St. Patrick's Day resulted in troopers making 229 arrests for DWI.

More than 124 police agencies in 32 counties reported making another 65 DWI arrests last March 16 to March 18.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 270 people were killed nationwide in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick's Day holiday period from 2012 to 2016.

