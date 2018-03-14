Nader, Mueller's latest cooperator, a convicted pedophile

Prague's Municipal Court's spokeswoman Marketa Puci, holds a copy of the official verdict sentencing George Nader to a one-year prison term, at her office in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Nader’s legal problems in Prague appear unrelated to his role in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe in the United States. But they contribute to the portrait of a man who has led a shadowy existence as a go-between across numerous Middle East capitals and who gave testimony to Mueller’s Washington grand jury earlier this month. Petr David Josek AP Photo