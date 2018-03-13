Davis beats Bailey for GOP Senate District 16 nomination

Republican voters in the Russellville area have nominated analytics firm account executive Breanne (bree-AN') Davis as the GOP standard-bearer in the special state Senate District 16 race.
Davis beat Robert Bailey, a retired machinist from the Entergy Arkansas Nuclear One plant, to battle Democrat Teresa Gallegos (gah-YEH'-gohs) in the May special election. The winner will serve the balance of the late Sen. Greg Sandridge's term, which expires in January 2021.
Davis and Bailey are both Russellville residents. Luke Heffley had forced them into a runoff by taking 15 percent of the vote in the Feb. 13 primary. Davis and Bailey virtually split the rest of the vote.
The seat covers Newton and Pope counties plus parts of Boone, Carroll and Van Buren counties.
Comments