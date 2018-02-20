National Politics

New US marshal confirmed for East Tennessee

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 01:37 AM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A new U.S. marshal has been confirmed for East Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports he is David Jolley, a longtime law-enforcement officer who has some experience as marshal. He served as U.S. marshal for West Tennessee under President George W. Bush.

President Donald Trump nominated Jolley, and the Senate confirmed him last week.

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander said Jolley has a distinguished law-enforcement career and will serve with integrity, and his qualifications were also praised by U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

