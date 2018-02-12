Land managers present plan to install fire breaks in Nevada

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has presented plans in northeast Nevada for a 10-year program that would install fire breaks and restore rangeland in the Great Basin.
The Elko Daily Free Press reported Monday that the environmental impact process is expected to lead to on-the-ground projects that will be site-specific but not require individual assessments prior to action.
The plan was revealed last week. Wildlife biologist Kelly Michelsen played a video at the presentation that showed how the installation of fuel breaks in Idaho have helped reduce the size of fires once they break out. Michelsen says the fire breaks would "protect working landscapes for people that depend on them for their livelihood" and "should protect and enhance the habitat for over 350 wildlife species."
