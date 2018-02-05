Age requirement considered after 6 teens run for governor

Candidates would be required to be at least 18 to run for statewide offices in Kansas under a bill introduced in response to six teenagers entering the race for governor.
The House Elections Committee discussed last week setting an age requirement for running for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state treasurer and state commissioner of insurance. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the committee could vote Monday. Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor would also have to live in Kansas for four years before seeking office, but the bill wouldn't take effect until after this fall's election.
Besides the six teens seeking the state's top office, another is running for secretary of state. Proponents of the bill argued that most states require candidates to be older.
