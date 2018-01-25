RI lawmaker: Consent should be taught in sex education

Rhode Island state Rep. Joseph Solomon has introduced a bill that would encourage schools to teach consent in sexual education classes.
The Warwick Democrat tells The Providence Journal he was inspired to present the bill because of the Me Too movement and recent sexual-offense allegations that brought to light confusion surrounding consent.
The state's current policies on sex education do not prevent public school teachers from discussing consent. Following suggestions from a hearing on the bill Wednesday, Solomon says he is open to making consent a requirement in teachings starting in kindergarten.
No one testified against the bill during the hearing.
Solomon says the bill would add language on teaching consent to a section of the law that says teaching abstinence to students is the preferred approach to sex education.
