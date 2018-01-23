National Politics

Court voids 2 of 3 convictions against Hattiesburg pastor

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:14 PM

NEW ORLEANS

A federal appeals court has overturned two of three criminal convictions against a 64-year-old Hattiesburg pastor, finding that the indictment, jury instructions and jury verdict form incorrectly stated the law.

The 2-1 decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was handed down Monday.

The Rev. Kenneth Fairley was found guilty in September 2016 of two counts of theft of government funds and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, after prosecutors alleged he skimmed federal money from a housing rehabilitation program.

The court overturned the theft convictions and sent the conspiracy conviction back to U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to decide if Fairley's sentence should be changed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Each conviction came with a three-year sentence, and Starrett ordered Fairley serve them concurrently. He's currently imprisoned in Oakdale, Louisiana.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location

    Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos. The store moved to a new location in Kennewick at 2446 W. Kennewick Ave.

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location 1:04

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location
Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning
Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges 1:45

Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

View More Video