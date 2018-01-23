Court voids 2 of 3 convictions against Hattiesburg pastor

A federal appeals court has overturned two of three criminal convictions against a 64-year-old Hattiesburg pastor, finding that the indictment, jury instructions and jury verdict form incorrectly stated the law.
The 2-1 decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was handed down Monday.
The Rev. Kenneth Fairley was found guilty in September 2016 of two counts of theft of government funds and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, after prosecutors alleged he skimmed federal money from a housing rehabilitation program.
The court overturned the theft convictions and sent the conspiracy conviction back to U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett to decide if Fairley's sentence should be changed.
Each conviction came with a three-year sentence, and Starrett ordered Fairley serve them concurrently. He's currently imprisoned in Oakdale, Louisiana.
