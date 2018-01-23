Trump nominates 2 as federal judges in Arizona

President Donald Trump has nominated Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Susan Brnovich and chief assistant U.S. attorney for Arizona Dominic Lanza as U.S. District Court judges.
Brnovich is the wife of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and has served as a state-level judge since 2009 overseeing criminal, civil and family court cases. Dominic Lanza also currently serves as executive for the Phoenix federal prosecutor's office, where he's served for nine years.
Tuesday's nominations require Senate approval.
Prior to serving as a Superior Court judge, Brnovich was a court commissioner for five years and was a county prosecutor for eight years. She earned her law degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Never miss a local story.
Lanza was in private practice for five years before becoming a prosecutor. He earned his law degree at Harvard.
Comments