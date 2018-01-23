National Politics

Trump nominates 2 as federal judges in Arizona

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:07 PM

PHOENIX

President Donald Trump has nominated Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Susan Brnovich and chief assistant U.S. attorney for Arizona Dominic Lanza as U.S. District Court judges.

Brnovich is the wife of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and has served as a state-level judge since 2009 overseeing criminal, civil and family court cases. Dominic Lanza also currently serves as executive for the Phoenix federal prosecutor's office, where he's served for nine years.

Tuesday's nominations require Senate approval.

Prior to serving as a Superior Court judge, Brnovich was a court commissioner for five years and was a county prosecutor for eight years. She earned her law degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lanza was in private practice for five years before becoming a prosecutor. He earned his law degree at Harvard.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location

    Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos. The store moved to a new location in Kennewick at 2446 W. Kennewick Ave.

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location 1:04

Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location
Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning
Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges 1:45

Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

View More Video