The Latest: Attorney says he's challenging Arkansas justice

The Latest on Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson announcing re-election (all times local):
6 p.m.
An attorney for the Arkansas Department of Human Services says he plans on challenging a state Supreme Court justice who's seeking re-election this year.
Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling told The Associated Press on Monday he plans to run against state Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson in the May judicial election. An adviser for Goodson said earlier Monday she planned to seek re-election this year.
Sterling ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for attorney general in the 2014 election.
Goodson was targeted by outside groups in her failing bid for chief justice two years ago.
3:50 p.m.
An Arkansas Supreme Court justice who was targeted by outside groups in her failed bid to lead the court two years ago plans to seek re-election this year.
Campaign Adviser Keith Emis said Monday that Justice Courtney Goodson intends to run in the May judicial election for her Supreme Court seat. Emis said the justice wasn't available for an interview about her plans.
Goodson was defeated by Dan Kemp in her bid for chief justice in 2016 after outside groups blanketed the state with ads and mailers criticizing her. The groups and candidates for that and another high court seat spent more than $1.3 million on TV advertising.
Goodson's Supreme Court seat is the only one on the high court up for election this year.
