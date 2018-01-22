National Politics

Ore. voters poised to have say on national popular vote bill

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore.

Senate President Peter Courtney has repeatedly blocked a bill that would permit Oregon to give all seven of its electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote during presidential elections.

But that is poised to change at next month's legislative session.

Courtney has said he would allow the Senate to vote on a popular-vote bill only if Oregon voters have the final say on the matter.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that a bill introduced Monday satisfies that demand. If passed next month, Senate Bill 1512 would send the popular-vote question to Oregon voters for their approval or rejection.

Supporters of the popular vote model claim it would be a more fair process than the current Electoral College system, which they said tends to underrepresent people living in more populous states.

