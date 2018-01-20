National Politics

Marchers want women, progressives, minorities in office

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Associated Press

January 20, 2018 07:11 AM

Organizers of a series of marches across Maine say their goal is to increase the number of women, minorities and progressives in elected office.

Marches will begin Saturday morning in Bangor, Augusta, Bar Harbor and Gouldsboro Town Office.

The marches mark the anniversary of the first Women's March which drew millions in U.S. and around the world.

The Augusta march is set to include Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon, indigenous activist and lawyer Sherri Mitchell and Fatuma Hussein of the United Somali Women of Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports a training program for Maine Democratic female candidates says it's seen rising interest for 2018 races. The Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers ranks Maine seventh in the nation for having the most women in the state legislature.

