National Politics

Virginia governor to still see patients at medical practice

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 04:03 PM

ROANOKE, Va.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to continue his medical practice as a pediatric neurologist on a limited basis.

Northam told WFIR-AM on Thursday that he plans to see some patients every other month or so. He had also continued the practice while serving as a state senator and lieutenant governor.

Northam said he will keep working with physician assistants and residents, but that his time with them will be less than his previous schedule. He said, "I look forward to continuing to take care of sick children and their families."

Northam was sworn-in as governor when he took the oath of office on Jan. 13.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battle semitruck fire

    A pair of truck drivers managed to escape from a dramatic semi fire early Friday morning. West Benton Fire and Rescue put out the blaze before it spread too far.

Firefighters battle semitruck fire

Firefighters battle semitruck fire 0:11

Firefighters battle semitruck fire
Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale 0:50

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale
Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla 1:03

Watch Southridge wrestling take down Walla Walla

View More Video