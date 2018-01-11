National Politics

Comment sought on West Virginia opioid crisis response plan

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 05:06 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Health officials in West Virginia say a plan to combat the state's opioid crisis has been released for public comment.

The Department of Health and Human Resources released the response plan Thursday. It was prepared by a panel of public health experts after a review of public comments, a public meeting on Dec. 21 and input from state agencies.

Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 19 at bphcommunications@wv.gov.

The plan eventually will be presented to Gov. Jim Justice and the state Legislature. It focus on six areas, including prevention, early intervention, treatment, overdose reversal and recovery.

Online:

Bureau for Public Health: www.dhhr.wv.gov/bph

