Officer shoots suspect in Virginia, woman found dead in home

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:00 AM

DANVILLE, Va.

Authorities in Virginia say an officer shot and killed a suspect who shot at police responding to a home in which a woman was later found dead.

Sgt. Rick Garletts with Virginia State Police wrote in a statement that Danville police responded to a call from a woman who said a man was shooting at her shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Officers tried to negotiate with 54-year-old Richard R. Towler, but authorities say he came out of the house shooting and one officer returned fire, killing Towler.

Police then found 38-year-old Crystal Lynn Averett dead inside the home. Both bodies were taken to Roanoke for autopsies.

No officers were injured.

Garletts told the Danville Register & Bee that video and audio related to the incident likely won't be released.

