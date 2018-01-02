National Politics

Trump threatens to cut off US aid to Palestinian Authority

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is threatening to cut off U.S. aid money to the Palestinian Authority and acknowledging that the Middle East peace process appears to be stalled.

Trump says in a pair of tweets that, "we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue ... peace treaty with Israel."

He adds that, "with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"

Trump infuriated many when he announced late last year that the U.S. would consider Jerusalem the capital of Israel and move its embassy there.

Trump has long said he wants to broker Mideast peace, calling it "the ultimate deal."

