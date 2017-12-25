National Politics

Nevada man sentenced for theft of US Air Force ammunition

December 25, 2017

A 38-year-old Nevada man who sold smoke grenades and military-issued ammunition stolen from the U.S. Air Force has been sentenced to 18 months prison and two years' probation.

U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre says Temogen Tran Noguni of Henderson was sentenced in Las Vegas Friday after pleading guilty in August to one count of unauthorized sale of U.S. property.

Two co-defendants earlier pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case, including Jonathan Owens, a 27-year-old staff sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base.

Federal prosecutors say Noguni admitted he bought the items from Owens in 2015. In addition to smoke grenades, they included body armor vests, a rifle scope, night vision binoculars and goggles. The ammunition included armor-piercing .50 caliber cartridges not available for public sale.

Myhre says Noguni was arrested after he listed the items for sale on the Internet.

