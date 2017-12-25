National Politics

USS Constitution to mark 205th anniversary of key battle

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 01:56 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

A ceremony aboard the USS Constitution will commemorate the 205th anniversary of a battle the warship fought in 1812.

The ceremony on Friday to mark the anniversary of the battle between the USS Constitution and the HMS Java will include a gun salute from the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat and a moment of silence.

The three-and-a-half hour battle with the British Royal Navy ship left the Constitution damaged and her captain wounded from shrapnel. But the Constitution prevailed in what's considered a turning point for the naval fight in the War of 1812.

The Constitution earned the nickname "Old Ironsides" during the war with Britain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The USS Constitution's 75th Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nathaniel Shick and others will participate in the anniversary events.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick

    Jennifer Felicitas, the founder and executive director of Impact! Compassion Center, explains the organization's faith-based approach to filling the gap in social services for Tri-Citians in need.

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick 1:31

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick
Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 0:54

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby
Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 1:12

Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery

View More Video