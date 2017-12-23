National Politics

Authorities: State trooper involved in fatal shooting

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 09:16 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

CANAAN, N.H.

Authorities say a New Hampshire State Trooper was involved in a shooting in which a man was fatally wounded.

It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a field in Canaan.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is notified. The trooper, whose name also was not disclosed, has been placed on administrative leave and is expected to be interviewed early next week.

An autopsy is to be performed on Sunday to determine the exact cause and manner of the man's death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby

    Vanessa Brown, a recovering drug addict, is thankful for two Christmas miracles this year. She's celebrating her sobriety and the disappearance of a growth in her 4-month-old son, Kayden Hedrick.

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 0:54

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby
Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 1:12

Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery
Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY 3:12

Injured dog found inside trash bag rescued in Brooklyn, NY

View More Video