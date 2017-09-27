National Politics

Jury selection begins for New York bombing suspect

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 5:54 PM

NEW YORK

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman told prospective jurors in New York City Wednesday that the trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi would last about two weeks. Opening statements are likely Monday.

Rahimi was arrested after a shootout with police two days after the Sept. 17, 2016, bomb went off in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Berman already has ruled that he will let jurors learn that a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb was left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can the same day.

A second Manhattan bomb did not explode. Berman reminded prospective jurors that Rahimi has pleaded not guilty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Columbia River oil spill training exercise at McNary Yacht Club

Columbia River oil spill training exercise at McNary Yacht Club 1:15

Columbia River oil spill training exercise at McNary Yacht Club
The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 2:12

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico
Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick 0:48

Great Futures- New clubhouse for Boys and Girls in Kennewick

View More Video