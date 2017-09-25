Democrat Vinehout promises free tuition as governor

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2011, file photo Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout speaks in Eau Claire, Wis. Vinehout officially launched her candidacy for governor, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Vinehout becomes the seventh announced Democratic candidate looking for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2018. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP, File Steve Kinderman