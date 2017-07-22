National Politics

July 22, 2017 11:49 AM

Christie vetoes measure to tax online housing rentals

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has vetoed a measure that would have required homeowners who offer rentals on sites such as Airbnb pay the same taxes and fees as hotels and motels.

Christie vetoed the measure on Friday, saying that it would harm the state's economy.

The Republican governor says the measure would harm property owners who have rented out their homes for generations and also increase the cost of visiting New Jersey shore towns and other tourist destinations.

The Democrat-led Legislature had approved the law.

