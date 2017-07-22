Appeals court makes major ruling about secret recordings

A man who secretly recorded a meeting with a police chief is celebrating in a case that could have major implications for others who secretly record public officials in seemingly private meetings in Florida.
James McDonough met with Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. in 2014 after McDonough was arrested three times for charges that were later dismissed. He secretly recorded part of the meeting and published it online. Rolle Jr. said he didn't know the conversation was recorded. Under Florida law, parties must be notified and give consent to be recorded. But the 11th Circuit of Appeals panel voted that McDonough didn't violate the law because the chief did not openly indicate it was a private meeting. The Miami Herald (https://tinyurl.com/yadk65av) reports the panel ruled the chief had no expectation of privacy, the Florida statute did not apply to McDonough.
