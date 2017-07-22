National Politics

July 22, 2017 8:27 AM

Initiative to regulate bathrooms likely to appear on ballot

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A new rule on sex, gender, and bathrooms looks likely to go before Anchorage voters next spring.

Alaska Public Media reports (http://bit.ly/2tpnCBP ) a release by the Alaska Family Action Council states supporters submitted nearly 8,500 signatures Thursday to the municipal Clerk's Office, backing a measure that seeks to regulate bathrooms, locker rooms and other "intimate spaces" on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity.

The initiative needs 5,754 signatures from qualified Anchorage voters to appear on the city-wide ballot in April.

If it passes, the proposition would require municipal bathrooms to designate use by a person's biological sex as defined on a birth certificate, and delete current language in city code that lets a person use facilities consistent with gender identity.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing 1:38

Quintero brothers maintain self defense claim, enter reduced pleas in Pasco killing
Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina 0:55

Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina
Car smashes fence, hits Pasco house 0:55

Car smashes fence, hits Pasco house

View More Video