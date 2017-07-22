National Politics

July 22, 2017 7:12 AM

State offers free college aid training

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The state is offering free workshops on college financial aid applications for school counselors and administrators.

A permanent change in federal policy now allows students to submit free applications for federal student earlier in the school year.

High school students applying to college in 2018 will be able to submit FAFSAs in October instead of January as in past years.

Students must now also report income information from an earlier tax year.

The Finance Authority of Maine will address such changes in upcoming workshops.

Other topics include homeless students, the IRS data retrieval tool and ways to increase applications for federal student aid.

The next workshop will be held Aug. 2 at Presque Isle High School.

Others are set for Aug. 15 in Waterville and Aug. 17 in South Portland.

